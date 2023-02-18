Daddy Chinee wins Chutney Soca Monarch

Black Immigrant Daily News

Chutney Soca Monarch winner Daddy Chinee (Ricardo Melville), of Pleasantville, San Fernando during his performance of We are One at the finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Friday. – Lincoln Holder

Daddy Chinee (Ricardo Melville) has won this year’s Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) title.

Before an appreciative audience at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on Friday night, he sang We are One, a composition that celebrates the various cultures and people in TT.

The song was written by Melville and Lewis “Tempo” Rowans. Musician Rishi Gayadeen arranged, produced and mixed the song.

When the announcement was made early Saturday, Melville, of Pleasantville, cried tears of joy, saying it was very emotional moment for him.

He praised several people for their input, including his manager Tricia Ramdhanie, his wife Sangeeta Melville, and co-writer Rowans.

Melville dethroned Imran “GI” Beharry, who copped third place with his song, Ten Wheeler.

Entertainer Kenneth Supersad placed second with Moonilal D Man with D Big Dhantal, referring to Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal as a lion, a champion, a fighter for the people, and a man who treats everybody like family.

Rick “Rick Ram ” Ramoutar placed fourth with Leave and Gone while the youngest competitor Katelin Sultan came in the fifth. The student of Warrenville TIA Primary turned nine on Friday.

The youngster, a firs-time competitor, won the Queen of Chutney Soca, dethroning veteran chutney singer Ramrajie Prabhoo.

This year’s theme is Legends and Icons.

The show was dedicated to singer and radio presenter Anil “The Vocalist” Bheem who died on February 4.

The organisers presented Bheem’s family with a posthumous award for his contribution to the music industry.

One of his daughters, Pritivi Bheem, collected the award and performed and paid tribute to him.

