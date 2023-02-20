Damson Idris is in T&T and loving it Loop Barbados

Snowfall star Damson Idris is in Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival.

Idris, who is dating Lori Harvey, arrived in T&T over the weekend and has been seen rolling with Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons.

Idris is here with his Snowfall co-star Quincy Chad and is clearly loving the Trinidad Carnival experience.

In a video posted to his Instagram stories, Damson says he needs a realtor to help him get a house here.

“Food tastes good, drinks taste good, even the air tastes good,” he said.

The only downfall, he said is the mosquitoes who are treating him like Popeye’s.

Idris was born in London to Nigerian parents.

He plays drug dealer Franklin Saint in Snowfall.