Dancehall Artist JahShii Arrested At Illegal Christmas Party In Clarendon

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Dancehall Artist JahShii Arrested At Illegal Christmas Party In Clarendon
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Dancehall deejay Jahshii and several people who attended an event that looked like a party on Christmas Eve night in Clarendon were arrested for breaching