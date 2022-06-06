Dancehall Artist Skeng Surprised His Mother With A New Car

Dancehall artiste Skeng has been showing himself to be a good son as he gifted his mother a brand new car, a Nissan Skyline, this week.

The Jamaican deejay has gone viral a lot these past days after his Baderation Concert appearance in Guyana ended abruptly after patrons unloaded their firearms.

It seems that he’s attempting to clean up the badness image attached to his career as he popped out with the charitable action. In a video shared line, the “Protocol” deejay can be seen visiting his mother, who works at a school, as he greets her.

His mother is said to be a teacher, and he is seen in another photograph with her in the school compound as children surround them. The deejay’s actions were praised by many online, who urged that he should continue to care for his mother.

Skeng has often spoken about his earlier years as a young boy growing up and the troubles he had caused his parents as he became rebellious and was kicked out of Wolmer’s Boys School, one of the top academic institutions for youths in the country. He later transferred to George’s College and was so unsettled he later transferred to Quality Academics and Excelsior Community College to complete his High School education.

Despite those things, the “Gvman Shift” artist has maintained that his parents ensured that he acquired a solid secondary school education, and they were uncompromising as he couldn’t release music until he was done with school.

Lila Ike and Skeng

Skeng recently blew up in the dancehall scene and has performed in Guyana, Trinidad, and he is also one of the artists booked for Alkaline’s New Rules concert next week.

In the meantime, the singer has been criticized not only for his lyrics glorifying gunman lifestyle and his proclaimed Ratty Gang affiliation but also for promoting drugs like molly, which some top figures in dancehall like Bounty Killer have called out as drug use, specifically molly use among the youth is becoming an epidemic.

Skeng is one of the hottest new artists currently in dancehall. His breakout hit “Gvnman Shift” was one of the most-streamed dancehall songs in 2021 and the most streamed local song in Jamaica that year. His fast rise has not gone unnoticed as he since nabbed some big collaborations with Skillibeng, Tommy Lee Sparta, and international producer Rvssian.

Skeng’s shot to dancehall superstardom also came with some controversies. Aside from mounting criticism from some quarters about his glorification of drugs, the deejay also gets criticisms for his often gritty lyrics as Jamaica continues to see an alarming murder rate.

Nevertheless, this gesture for his mother is a positive for the artist, who is getting praised by fans for gifting his mother, a Nissan Skyline.

Celebrities like Dexta Daps, Rvssian, Romeich Major, and Tommy Lee Sparta have all shared comments praising the young deejay.