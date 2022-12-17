Dane Dawkins boots home four-timer at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

Title-chasing jockey Dane Dawkins on Saturday booted home four winners at Caymanas Park, sending what could be a decisive message to rival Anthony Thomas who ended the day four behind in his bid for a fourth riders’ title.

Thomas managed one winner, 4-5 favourite BABYLIKE in the fourth event before the ‘Dawkins Show’ started.

Dawkins, who opened his tally aboard favourites SISTREN TREASURE in the third race – the Dye Job Sprint – later landed the catch of the day, 23-1 outsider PRINCE MARSHALL, in the Betmakers Holiday Bonanza Trophy race at a mile.

Hunting his first jockeys’ title, Dawkins sat eighth off the pace aboard PRINCE MARSHALL while 2-5 favourite BLUE VINYL led a wall of horses into the straight.

However, running his fourth race in five weeks, took toll on BLUE VINYL, who came off the home turn under pressure from POSITIVE ID on the outside and rail-running CURLIN’S AFFAIR.

POSITIVE ID and CURLIN’S AFFAIR collared BLUE VINYL a furlong and a half out but PRINCE MARSHALL charged wide of rivals late in the last half-furlong to win by three-quarter length.

Racing continues Sunday afternoon with a nine-race card.