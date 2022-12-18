Dane Dawkins maintains lead over Anthony Thomas in jockeys’ race Loop Jamaica

Sunday Dec 18

File photo of horseracing at Caymanas Park.

Title-chasing jockey Dane Dawkins maintained a four-win lead, established on Saturday, over champion jockey Anthony Thomas after both rode two-timers on Sunday’s nine-race card.

Thomas opened the programme with 4-5 favourite STORM VALLEY and followed up with POWER at 1-5 in the fifth.

However, Dawkins responded by landing the seventh with 6-5 favourite KETURAH, before producing WHISKY with a late run to win the ninth at odds of 7-2.

Meanwhile, EMPEROROFTHECATS battled bravely with Shane Ellis to win the Charles Hussey Trophy by a length at five furlongs straight.

EMPEROROFTHECATS clocked 59.0 ahead of United States-bred THE GOOD WITCH, winning at odds of 4-5.

Racing continues on Saturday.

