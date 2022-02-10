DaniLeigh Reacts To DaBaby Beating Up His Brother Brandon Bill At Bowling Ring

DaBaby and his security detail were caught on video, landing some heavy blows on Brandon Bills, the brother of Danileigh, who has a child with the Charlotte rapper.

Early on Thursday morning, several videos flooded the internet of the fight, which showed Bills clearly bleeding after being attacked by a bunch of guys, one of whom turned out to be his sister’s baby daddy.

DaBaby and his ex-girlfriend and baby mother, DaniLeigh, had a domestic dispute last year in which he threw her and their baby out of his home. That incident has led to her brother Brandon Curiel also called Brandon Bills, vowing to beat up DaBaby for the way his sister and niece were treated.

However, things turned violent on Wednesday night after both men came face to face in the middle of a bowling venue while crowds of people took videos while looking on.

Several videos shared by social media users show the rapper’s security detail attacking Bills, leaving his face bloodied.

In one video, one of DaBaby security is seen grabbing Bills by his dreadlocks and slamming him to the ground with force while DaBaby hides behind another stocky security guard.

DaBaby was also seen punching Bills in the face while his security guard held him down. The rapper walks away, but Bills is somehow shirtless by then, and instead of ending the melee, he ironically begins to follow DaBaby.

It’s unclear if the men fought again after that, but Bills said on his Instagram Stories said he went to talk to DaBaby like men, but he was instead attacked by the rapper’s security entourage.

“N***as want to grab me by my hair. N***as ain’t catch no fair one,” Bills said in a video showing minor injuries to his face. “They came and jumped me, my n***a, once I slipped. I spoke to you like a man, my n***a. I said, ‘Yo, let’s talk one-on-one like some men, my n***a. Me and you on the side, my n***a. On some real n***a sh*t.’”

He added on another Story, “Stop calling me I’m good these n***az is pu**y I’m stood my own on 5 n***az by myself n***az ain’t ready for this 1 on 1 I will beat n***a a*s.”

DaBaby’s baby mama also addressed the incident.

“Lame as hell!!!! Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him!!! Lame and soooo sad!!!! I pray this stops now!!!,” she said.

“This is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad,” she added.

DaBaby has not addressed the incident. It’s unclear if the matter has been reported to the police.