Dave Chappelle Delivers Surprise Dancehall Performance 

09 June 2025
News Americas, New York, NY, June 9, 2025: Jamaica was lit with star power recently when acclaimed US comedian Dave Chappelle brought unexpected energy and laughter to a musical retreat hosted by DJ Trauma at the S Hotel in Montego Bay.

Dave Chappelle brought laughter and rhythm to DJ Trauma’s Jamaica retreat, dancing with Estelle and Kranium during a reggae show, while Lil Yachty teased a Drake collab.

The surprise moment came during a dancehall-themed night of the retreat, where Chappelle jumped into the spotlight to sing and dance alongside British singer Estelle and Jamaican dancehall star Kranium to Chaka Demus and Plies’ smash hit “Bam Bam.” The spontaneous performance thrilled guests and quickly went viral on social media.

“Something special happened in Jamaica!!!!” DJ Trauma shared on Instagram, posting a clip of the unforgettable moment. “Sometimes you can’t plan for this type of magic to happen. We were blessed to have greatness at the retreat, having downtime, having fun!!!”

The event, part of DJ Trauma’s annual Jamaican retreat, fuses music, culture, and relaxation, drawing creatives from across the entertainment industry. Chappelle, who has a longstanding collaboration with DJ Trauma, was seen fully immersed in the island’s vibrant culture – even taking part in a lively dancehall soundclash.

Adding to the buzz, rapper Lil Yachty also made headlines during the retreat by teasing a joint album with global superstar Drake, hinting at more big surprises to come from the Caribbean getaway.

Social media erupted with praise, with fans calling the moment “only in Jamaica!” and celebrating the seamless blend of reggae rhythms, comedy gold, and international stardom.

Chappelle’s joyful island escape comes just ahead of the fifth edition of his “Summer Camp” comedy series in Yellow Springs, Ohio. The 2025 season will span three weekends in July and August, continuing his tradition of phone-free performances that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comedian Dave Chappelle performing hit reggae song “Bam Bam” with a surprise performance by Kranium 

