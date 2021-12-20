Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai climbs to at least 208 people in the Philippines

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Manila, Philippines (CNN)At least 208 people were killed and hundreds of thousands more displaced after the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year wreaked havoc across the archipelago, causing widespread damage and flooding.

Super Typhoon Rai, known locally as Odette, made landfall Thursday on Siargao Island, a popular tourist and surfing destination on the central east coast. It had initially packed winds of up to 260 kilometers (160 miles) per hour — equivalent to a Category 5 storm.

Rai devastated communities, ripping through homes, breaking down trees and electricity poles as it traveled west across the Philippines.

The death toll is expected to climb further as search and rescue operations continue after they were initially hampered by power and communication outages.

The Philippine National Police said about 52 people remain missing as of Monday, while 239 others have suffered “considerable injuries.”

