Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai climbs to at least 75 people in the Philippines

Manila (CNN)The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai has climbed to at least 75 people, local officials reported Saturday, after the storm wreaked havoc across the Philippines late last week.

Search and rescue operations continued over the weekend after Rai, the 15th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, made landfall Thursday on Siargao Island, a popular tourist and surfing destination on the central east coast.

In the worst-hit Bohol Province, at least 49 people had been reported dead, according to Governor Arthur Yap.

Elsewhere, another 13 people died in Cebu Province, said David Tumulak, a councilor. Collapsing roofs and walls caused most of the deaths, he said, adding that the overall toll may rise as clearing operations continue.

And 13 people died in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental province, said Police Chief Maj. James Latayon.

Toppled electrical posts lie along a street in Cebu city, central Philippines, caused by Typhoon Rai.

