Decomposed body found at Berbice house

The partly decomposed body of a farmer was on Thursday discovered at his home at Palmyra Village, East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

He has since been identified as 53-year-old Heeralall, a cattle farmer.

According to the police, Heeralall is a known abuser of Cannabis Sativa and a chain smoker of cigarettes and would consume alcohol regularly.

A relative told investigators that on February 12, her aunt Chandradayo left to visit her other relatives in Georgetown, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) leaving Heeralall at home alone.

She also stated that she visited her uncle on Monday and he was alive and well. However, on Thursday she decided to visit him again and upon entering the yard she claimed that she started getting a foul stench emanating from his home.

On making checks, she observed his body lying on a bed in his room motionless, and subsequently reported the matter to the police.

The body was examined for marks of violence but due to the state of decomposition, it was difficult to ascertain.

A post-mortem is expected to be performed on the body.

Investigations are continuing.

