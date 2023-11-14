Demystifying Diabetes

By: Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately 37.3 million people across the globe are living with diabetes; from this number 28.7 million adults and children have been diagnosed while 8.5 million are living with Diabetes but do not know they have the disease.

Diabetes is complex and is sometimes not well understood. If left untreated, it can affect the body’s organs causing kidney damage, eye damage or blindness, and heart disease and stroke. It is important therefore, to know your status, get regular checkups, and practice a healthy lifestyle. The following are common misconceptions about the disease.

One of the most common myths is that Diabetes is not a serious disease. That is very far from the truth because this disease can cause several health complications if not well managed. People can live with Diabetes, and not know because symptoms may be mild; therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to changes in the body and practice healthy eating habits. Always look out for the following symptoms: Excessive thirst, Frequent urination, Blurred vision, and extreme tiredness.

Another myth is that Diabetes only affects people who are overweight, which in fact can be a contributing factor towards developing the disease; however, anyone can be affected, especially if you are not physically active, eat foods that are overly saturated in fats, oils, and carbohydrates, have a family history of diabetes, or were an obese child.

Although people are predisposed to developing diabetes if their close family member has the disease, it is not necessarily true that they would develop the disease themselves. The risk of developing diabetes if you are predisposed is significantly lowered with lifestyle practices that include increased and regular exercise, a healthy and balanced diet, and proper stress management.

Another common misconception about Diabetes is that people with Diabetes cannot consume sugar. Consuming refined sugars is not advised, but healthy naturally occurring sugars in whole foods that are also high in fiber, such as bananas, mangos, watermelon, oranges, pineapples, can be consumed in amounts recommended by a nutritionist or dietician. Controlling your intake at meals is as important as being mindful of how you combine foods high in carbohydrates, as they may contribute to an increase in blood sugar levels.

Some also believe that a person with Prediabetes will eventually develop type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes can be managed and even reversed in many instances through lifestyle changes. A nutritionist can help you create healthy meal plans that would assist in your transition to a healthy diet.

Finally, it is a common misconception that one cannot develop diabetes if their family members do not have the disease. The truth is that everyone is at risk of developing type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes, which affects pregnant women; this is why it is so important to adopt and practice healthy lifestyle choices such as eating well and being active.