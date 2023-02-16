Dental records to be used to ID body found off Moruga

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo

DENTAL records are now being relied on to assist in identifying the body found off the coast of Moruga on Wednesday.

Vallence Rambharat, captain of Hunters Search and Rescue, said contrary to earlier reports, the body was not headless, nor missing any limbs when found.

“The body is intact, although in an advanced state of decomposition.”

Rambharat said families strongly believe the body is that of one of the missing Guyaguyare fishermen. He said a tentative identification was made from the teeth missing from the mouth.

The body was retrieved from the sea and taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Rambharat said instead of the lengthy DNA process, dental records are being relied on so the family can have early closure.

Leader of the Hunters’ File photo: Search and Rescue Team Vallence Rambharat.

Diplomatic exchanges are also continuing between the foreign affairs ministries of TT and Venezuela for the repatriation of another body found on Saturday, in a mangrove at the edge of Isla Cocuina in Delta Amacuro State, Venezuela.

The body is believed to be that of another of the missing fishermen, Rishi Khemchan, identified by the clothing and serial number of a cellphone found in his pants pocket.

Khemchan was among four fishermen (the others were Heeralal Cooblal, Andy George and George Jotis), who disappeared after leaving Guyaguyare on a fishing expedition two weeks ago.

Rambharat said the diplomatic talks are going well and the TT Coast Guard is on standby, along with a member of the Khemchan family, to go to bring the body back home.

While the discovery has dashed all hopes of rescuing the men, he said it has renewed hope that two other bodies are in TT’s waters and might be recovered soon.

He appealed to mariners and seafarers, especially between Guyaguyare and Cedros, to be vigilant, as the bodies may be in that area.

He said this is a tragedy of immense proportions, and has affected the entire southeastern community.

“It is a close-knit fishing community where everybody know each other.”

NewsAmericasNow.com