Department of Youth holds Workshop for Job Seekers

The art of writing a curriculum vitae, (CV) a cover letter, and interviewing was the focus of the first in a series of workshops organised by the Department of Youth in the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture.

The workshop, held recently at the Spice Basket in Beaulieu, targeted young people from across the island, aged 16 to 35 years.

They were taught how to analyse job descriptions, tailor their CVs, and effectively highlight their accomplishments.

The objective is to support job seekers and assist those who are knowledgeable but are seeking a better understanding of the components of a resume & how to create a cover letter to engage employers effectively, and as such, facilitators combined theoretical and practical sessions on Curriculum Vitae Writing, Cover Letter Writing, and Job Interview Skills.

Participants were divided into three groups and rotated, allowing each group to participate in all three sessions, which were facilitated by Kellisha Granger, Teacher at the St. David’s Catholic Secondary School: Literacy Specialist at the Ministry of Education Michelle Bhola, and Senior Change Management Officer at the Ministry of Mobilisation, Implementation, and Transformation Isabel Morris.

Participants Jamal Mitchell and Naomi Chitan both agree that the session was beneficial to their personal and professional development.

According to Mr. Mitchell, “Individuals need to update their CVs, the more courses you do the more certificates you acquire so that you can make progress in your studies and jobs, I would also encourage young men like me to take advantage of this opportunity and let’s elevate ourselves.”

“I think the session was very informative, it was very hands-on and practical, and it would have also helped with what I would have already known so it offered me a chance to put it into practice, but it also helped me improve on what I already know”, said Ms. Chitan.

The event also featured a job fair, where stakeholders Grey’s Training and Certification Center and the National Training Agency (N.T.A), provided young people with information on training opportunities and qualifications necessary for the job market.

The Department of Youth intends to extend the training to the other parishes including Carriacou and Petite Martinique.