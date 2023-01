Dequity Capital signs Mayberry Investments as financial adviser Loop Jamaica

Dequity Capital Management Limited has announced a strategic partnership with financial advisory firm Mayberry Investments Limited as it plans expansion along with its various subsidiaries and associated companies.

Mayberry will arrange and structure any related financing needs as the newly appointed financial advisor to Dequity Capital, its subsidiaries, and associated companies.

Dequity Capital Management Limited is a privately-held investment firm focused on investing in private equity, public equity, and permanent capital.

Over the past three years, Dequity has invested in multiple industries like finance, health care, real estate, education, and digital and print media, with one associated company listed on the junior market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

“Mayberry is the perfect growth partner. They understand our needs and share a global view which is equally committed to quality and performance,” said Adrian Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Dequity Capital Management Limited.

“As we prepare to build Dequity along with our portfolio companies, partnering with one of the leading financial advisory firms; will certainly increase our reach,” said Smith.

Dequity Capital Management Limited is a privately held regional investment firm founded in St Lucia in 2019.

Companies in which Dequity has an interest include Dolla Financial Services Limited, M24 Investments Limited, Royale Medical Hospital, Clinics & Imaging Services, Johnston Development Group Limited, iCreate Institute Jamaica, Elite Conceptz & Solutions, Real Estate Acquisition Limited, and Mairco Computer Technologies.