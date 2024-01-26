Destination Grenada is Trending Globally

St. George – Destination Grenada has much to celebrate as the tri island state has been lauded as one of THE places to visit in 2024 by several international publications.

Grenada has secured a spot on the coveted New York Times “52 Places To Go in 2024” list and British Vogue touted Grenada as one of the, “11 Best Places to Travel in 2024” These highlight Grenada’s captivating allure and diverse offerings and positions the tri-island as an irresistible choice for visitors seeking a blend of sophistication and adventure.

Both House and Garden magazine and travel site Citizen Femme praised the island’s ease of connectivity and diverse offerings which they said reinforced Grenada’s sought after status as a destination that resonates with a global audience.

Noteworthy accolades were also awarded to some of Grenada’s top hotels, further adding to Grenada’s acclaim.

The Evening Standard recognized Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel as one of the “Hottest Places to Visit in 2024” and Spice Island Beach Resort was acknowledged by The Independent as one of the “Best All-Inclusive Holiday Resorts.”

Mount Cinnamon was also included in The Telegraph’s ‘50 Best Family Friendly Holiday Resorts.’

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, reflects on Grenada’s acknowledgment in these prestigious publications, stating, “In an era where trends shape travel choices, to receive such a significant amount of exposure from such highly respected publications is humbling and a validation of all the hard work that the Grenada tourism team, both public and private sector, puts into ensuring that our guests have a positive experience when they visit our shores.

We are committed to giving our best and to providing immersive and authentic experiences that resonate and capture the attention of the modern and discerning traveler.”

Chairman Randall Dolland expressed, “We take great pride in these accolades and want to extend a sincere thank you to our stakeholders for their ongoing efforts towards ensuring Grenada remains a top destination for visitors worldwide.”