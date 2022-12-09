Detective In Tory Lanez Testimony Scrapped Over Domestic Violence

One of the responding officers on the night Megan Thee Stallion was shot will not be called to the stand by the prosecution.

The prosecution made the revelation on Wednesday as deliberations continued with the prosecution and defense outlining matters of concern ahead of the trial set to start in less than a week. According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, there was a bit of back and forth between the prosecution and defense, but ultimately, the judge ruled that the witness may still be called by the defense.

According to prosecutors, Los Angeles Police Detective Ryan Stogner has been ‘relieved of duty’ over the last month. Tory Lanez’s lawyer George Mgdesyan said the police officer was dismissed due to a domestic violence allegation.

Despite Stogner’s case not advancing to the stage of charges, there was no plan by the prosecution to call the officer as a witness during the trial.

“Mgdesyan says Stogner, who was the investigating officer who interviewed Megan The Stallion after the shooting, is a critical witness for the defence. He told the court he plans to call him under the theory Stogner’ botched’ the investigation. Judge says he would allow,” Dillon wrote in an update on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Tory Lanez’s team said that it planned to call two witnesses not previously named in the case- Kylie Jenner and her mother’s boyfriend Corey Gamble who were at a pool party with Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez and Kelsey Harris before the shooting.

As for the prosecution, Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole has been subpoenaed by the prosecution. Kelsey has remained quiet, but Megan has alleged that she accepted hush money from Tory to stay quiet.As for Tory, his lawyer’s evidence seems to hint that the ballistics report suggests that there is no evidence linking Tory to the crime, raising another question as to who shot Megan if she, Kelsey, and Tory were the only ones there.

In the meantime, Tory Lanez seemed confident that he will beat the case as he fired off tweets on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages,” Tory Lanez tweet. “This is my last tweet.”

“No weapon formed against me shall prosper …. EVER,” he wrote on Tuesday with a series of tweets speaking about being blessed.