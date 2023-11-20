Diabetes and Obesity

By: The Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

Obesity occurs when a person has too much body fat than is required for their age, height and body type. Obesity can be caused by several factors including: having an unhealthy or poor diet, doing little to no exercise and physical activity and making general poor lifestyle choices.

Obesity exposes the body to chronic non-communicable diseases such as type 2 Diabetes, certain cancers, high blood pressure, heart disease, high cholesterol and liver disease.

Adults and children who are overweight or Obese are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes which occurs when the body either does not produce enough insulin, or it resists insulin. Obesity contributes to the development of Diabetes overtime because it makes it difficult for the pancreas to adequately manage the removal of circulating blood glucose.

According to research by Cleveland Clinic, “the pancreas creates insulin, which is a hormone that moves glucose out of your blood. Normally, insulin transports glucose to your muscles to use right away for energy or to the liver; where it’s stored for later. With Obesity, the cells resist letting insulin move glucose into the muscles and liver because the area of your liver where excess glucose is usually stored is filled with fat. With nowhere to be stored, the glucose remains in the bloodstream”.

According to the World Health Organisation at least 2.8 million people die each year as a result of being overweight or obese. Obesity can be reversed through exercise and increased physical activity. Losing as little as five to ten percent of your body fat can go a long way in improving the health of the body and in helping the organs perform their functions efficiently. Working with a nutritionist or dietitian can also help to lower body fat by consuming the right foods in correct proportions. Adopting these practices can help to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and promote holistic wellbeing.