Diabetes and your Heart

By: The Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

Diabetes, if not managed, can cause serious health complications, one of which is heart disease or cardiovascular disease. Diabetes is a condition which affects your body’s ability to regulate blood Glucose.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), overtime, high blood glucose in the body can cause damage to the nerves and blood vessels which control the heart and lead to heart disease. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have heart disease or a stroke than someone who does not.

There are four types of cardiovascular disease: coronary heart disease, stroke, peripheral arterial disease and aortic disease. Having diabetes makes you more susceptible to having a stroke or heart attack compared to someone who doesn’t have diabetes. When blood sugar remains high, blood vessels can become damaged; diabetes can make it difficult for your body to manage cholesterol, increasing LDL or “bad” cholesterol and triglycerides or blood fat particles that When high, plaque can form on damaged artery walls, hardening and restricting blood flow and increasing the force of blood in the blood vessels: this can lead to high blood pressure.

Diabetes can also contribute towards heart failure. Heart Failure, according to the CDC, happens when the heart can’t pump blood as it should, but this doesn’t mean that the heart stops working completely. When the heart fails, fluids build up in the lungs, and legs may become swollen; breathing can become difficult. Early diagnosis and treatment of heart failure can go a long way in preserving life. Information gathered from the Heart Foundation states that around 30 percent of people with Type 2 diabetes also have heart diseases and the longer you have diabetes, the higher the chances are that you will develop heart disease.

Managing Diabetes and overall health can help you reduce your risk of developing heart disease. Practicing proper nutrition by eating the right foods in the right proportions and taking prescribed medications correctly and on time can help you reduce the likelihood of a health crisis and go a long way in helping the body to function as it should. It is also important to participate in physical activity such as exercise and sports and get sufficient rest. Checking in with your health provider regularly can help you to stay on top of your health and healthy lifestyle journey.