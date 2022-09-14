Diddy Gifted Girlfriend Yung Miami A Diamond Chain With Love Pendant

Diddy is going hard as he marks Yung Miami with his name “Love” on a pendant of a new chain he bought for her.

Diddy’s supplier, Benna Da Jeweler, shared a video of the shiny new piece, which includes several diamonds along the chain and the pendant glittering with tiny diamonds. “Love pendant with a big Baugautte chain @YungMiami gift from Diddy,” the celebrity jeweler wrote in an Instagram Story.

Diddy and Miami confirmed that they were dating months ago, and they have pretty much appeared to be romantically involved. At least when it comes to Yung Miami, as she is only dating Diddy. The hip hop mogul, on the other hand, appears to be occupied by multiple women and has been seen in public with them, in some instances hiding from live videos or trying to disguise himself.

The pair has been accused of being in a “PR” relationship mainly to benefit Miami’s career and Diddy’s career as he launches his R&B label, Love Records.

Despite the speculations, Yung Miami received an invitation on Diddy’s yacht as he vacationed with his children in Italy in early August. Miami was spotted sun bathing poolside on Diddy’s luxury $6 million yacht as Beyoncé’s “Alien Superstar” track plays in the background.

The couple was also seen jet-setting in late August, but they did not share any images or videos from the private getaway. Diddy and Yung Miami were first linked last year when they were spotted attending a party hosted by Quality Control’s CEO. While Diddy has not addressed the questions about the nature of their relationship, in July, she responded to critics whom she called jealous.

“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**ch for,” she said in a tweet on July 16. “Ppl really be jealous fr, I can never be no jealous ass b**ch!”

In the meantime, Yung Miami’s show Caresha Please is carrying on successfully with another celebrity guest, while Diddy has set out to do “God’s work” as he seeks to work with talented professionals. The singer says he has set a goal to buy the Disney brand.