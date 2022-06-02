Diddy Reveals First Time He And Biggie Smalls Took Ecstasy

Diddy says he and the late Biggie Smalls were high off ecstasy when the shoot one of their iconic music videos in the 1990s.

The Notorious B.I.G would have been 50 on May 21. His former manager Diddy and his family have embarked on a series of events to promote his life and remind hip-hop fans of the lasting impact that he had on the community.

An interesting tidbit came up after Diddy jumped on Twitter Spaces and opened up about his time with one of arguably the best to do it. He shared that during the filming for “Hypnotize,” which also featured JAY-Z and Fat Joe, he and Big tried ecstasy for the first time.

He added that the video ultimately became a fun one to shoot. The veteran producer added that there was no longer anything to hide, especially considering the fact that Big would have been 50.

“Ayo, Biggie’s 50. Check this out, we have nothing to hide. That was a long time ago… it was the first time. It was just a little nibble, it was all right. It was a little nibble. But we was in extra high, high spirits. Yeah, this breaking news and shit. F*ck it. On his 50th birthday, I wanna let y’all know that,” he added.

The track went on to do pretty well following its release back in March 1997. It also made it onto Biggie’s final album, Life After Death and eventually hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Following that, it was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 1998 Grammy Awards.

The video was directed by the highly sought-after Paul Hunter, who is extremely well known in the industry, having created videos for superstars like Michael Jackson, Eminem, Aaliyah, Dr. Dre, Lauryn Hill, and JAY-Z. Hunter revealed some years ago that the video had a $900,000 budget and that Michael Bay was also being considered for the director role.

Sadly Biggie never got to see the final product as he was murdered On March 8, 1997, after he attended Soul Train Awards after-party hosted by Vibe and Qwest Records at the Petersen Automotive Museum. His murder remains unsolved.