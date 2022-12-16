Diddy Steps In To Squash Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks Beef

Diddy acted swiftly to squash the Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks beef.

Earlier this week, the City Girls rapper ripped the podcaster to threads for suggesting that she is Diddy’s side chick. Both Yung Miami and her group mate JT took offense at the label and went after DJ Akademiks on social media. If you’ve been following AK, then you know he is not one who backs down from a social media fight, so things got a bit heated. It didn’t take long for Diddy to step in and send AK a DM on Instagram.

“Diddy even DM’d me today,” Akademiks said. “Diddy, I’m not no player hater. I love you so I’m a just fall back outta this one, I ain’t even gonna get on it crazy like that.”

DJ Akademiks later backtracks on calling Yung Miami a side chick and labeled her a queen, although he didn’t outright apologize to the Miami rapper.

Last month Diddy and Yung Miami spent the Thanksgiving holiday together in Miami, giving back to their community.

It was a family affair for the couple as they were joined by Diddy’s daughters, Chance Combs, D’Lila Combs, and Jessie Combs, and Miami’s son, Jai Malik Wiggins Jr., as they served up hot meals to more than 3,000 people at Miami Rescue Mission’s The Caring Place.

“This Thanksgiving, it’s important to give back to the community and spread love to people less fortunate so they know they’re not alone or forgotten,” Diddy said in a statement. “The Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission has been doing incredible work for over 100 years supporting those in need, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to partner with them, Caresha, and my family to bless the city this holiday season,” he added.

The couple also donated clothing, hygiene products, medical care, and haircuts to some of the guests of the mission.

In the meantime, 50 Cent, NBA YoungBoy, Fetty Wap, DDG, and sisters Chloe and Halle are also among the other celebrities that have given back and were out days before Thanksgiving as well as on Thanksgiving giving away turkeys and foodstuff to fans.

During the holidays, 50 Cent partnered with the Houston Rockets and Kroger to donate 1000 turkeys and also provide meals on Thanksgiving to the homeless.

“Happy Holidays God Bless, wishing you and yours a happy thanksgiving,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. The rapper and movie producer was also honored on Thanksgiving day as he was given a key to the city of Houston by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

A day before the event, NBA YoungBoy also gave away 500 turkeys to families in his hometown Baton Rouge. The giveaway was organized by the NAACP at a free Thanksgiving buffet at the Boil & Roux on Monday.

Fetty Wap, who is incarcerated on drug charges, also pulled double duty as he promoted his new single “Sweet Yamz” and donated the delicacy packaged with the same name along with turkeys and groceries to fans on Thanksgiving Day. The donation was organized by 300 Entertainment to host the event in his New Jersey hometown.

Chloe and Halle, along with her boyfriend DDG, were seen fetching boxes of turkeys and groceries to give to families on Thanksgiving morning.