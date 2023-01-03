DIGICEL ANGUILLA APPOINTS ORRETT WYNTER AS MARKETING MANAGER

Black Immigrant Daily News

Mr. Orrett Wynter

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA – Digicel Anguilla announced the appointment of Orrett Wynter to the position of Marketing Manager, effective July 4, 2022. Orrett will be responsible for Digicel Anguilla’s marketing and communications, contribute to marketing strategy, and work closely with the sales team to achieve financial objectives.

With a truly diverse professional background, Orrett brings a wide array of skills and experiences to his senior executive role. With a background in Architecture, Orrett worked at leading architecture firms in Jamaica and Bermuda before moving to Anguilla in 2008. He then transitioned into design and publishing, founded and published the lifestyle quarterly Design Anguilla in 2012, then later co-founding and co-publishing destination publication True Anguilla Magazine in 2013. In these roles, he gained expertise in publishing, copywriting, branding, strategic marketing, visual design, art direction, and web development.

His career transitioned to brand design and marketing in 2019, when he founded Cabarita Agency, a design and marketing firm that has worked with a number of leading Anguillian companies, developing marketing strategies and improving their communication. During his tenure as the agency’s Creative Director, he most recently worked closely with Digicel, helping to execute their marketing campaigns locally, which ultimately led to his current position.

Speaking on the appointment, General Manager Anne Parles said: “We’re thrilled to have Orrett on board. He is highly-creative, talented, with a great eye and a track record of executing complex projects in the Anguillian context. We’re confident that he can help propel Digicel to the next level and I am delighted that he is joining our executive team.”

Commenting on his new role, Orrett stated, “This was a fantastic opportunity that was difficult to pass up. I was an Architecture student at Utech in Jamaica in 2001 when Digicel launched, and I was captivated by their fresh, energetic and youthful approach. As a brand designer and marketer, now, I have continued to be impressed with the impact the company has made in the region in the years since.”

As for the impact he’s hoping to make: “I’m looking forward to the challenge to add my mark onto Digicel’s illustrious record. My goal is to rekindle some of that Digicel magic that I remember, and to continue to captivate our customers’ imaginations, while delivering on all of our bold promises to provide Anguilla with the best telecoms, entertainment and digital services.”

– Press Release

