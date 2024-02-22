DIVISION OF YOUTH PARTNERS WITH AI NEWBIES CAMP FOR AI YOUTH SUMMIT

St. George’s, Grenada: Grenada will host its first ever AI Youth Summit. The Summit is another transformative event designed to empower young Grenadians aged 18 to 25 with essential skills and knowledge in AI over a dynamic three-week period.

This collaborative effort between the Division of Youth and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Newbies Camp is scheduled to commence on 4th March and conclude on 22nd March, at the Grenada Youth Center with sessions running from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and promises a comprehensive learning journey.

The AI Youth Summit is an immersive programme designed to provide participants with entrepreneurial insights, practical AI applications in real-world scenarios, and techniques for using remote work prospects to generate sustainable revenue.

Through interactive sessions, participants will explore a range of topics in Artificial Intelligence , including AI-generated content, emerging technologies in creative industries, ethical considerations, and the integration of AI into business ventures.

The final week will highlight a special ‘Train the Trainer’ workshop extended to young professionals already engaged in AI technology, coding, or related fields. The objective is to prepare these individuals to serve as facilitators for the AI youth summer camp in July.

In order to foster young people’s abilities and curiosity, the Division of Youth is committed to offering pertinent training and programmes, and it acknowledges the critical role that technology plays in youth development. With the AI landscape, there are countless opportunities, and the Division is delighted to work with Grenadian youth to develop their abilities.

To apply for the program, interested individuals can visit www.aiyouthsummitgd.com and complete the registration form. Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops, tablets, or mobile phones to the sessions.

For further details, please contact the Division of Youth at 1 (473) 440-6917 Email: [email protected] Website: www.aiyouthsummitgd.com