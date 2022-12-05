DJ Akademiks Says Lil Baby Battling Demons In Responding To Diss Track

DJ Akademiks continues to speak about Lil Baby, who dissed him last month on his new album, It’s Only Me.

Speaking with Vlad TV, the hip hop podcaster bashes Lil Baby and even claims that the rapper has a learning disability. Just last month, Lil Baby dropped several lyrical disses for Akademiks after the Instagram personality called his album “mid” earlier this year. In his album, ‘There’s Only Me’ released last month, the rapper disses Akademiks net worth.

On the song “From Now On,” featuring Future Lil Baby raps, “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me!!!”

In the song “Top Priority,” he also rapped, “Akademiks N****s think they can’t get touched/Ion be on computers much, CED turnt me on to YouTube.”

In the interview, DJ Akademiks releases his own diss directed at Lil Baby, noting that the rapper can’t win against him, a journalist.

“My new nickname for baby is ‘Short Bus Baby’. He’s clearly not that smart, bro. no one with half a brain would even think to discuss me and Lil Baby. It sounds stupid to say financially,” he said.

“He has one of those Tourettes moments every now and then, you see him in the corner he’s just punching the air, he’s just flipping the water bottle, He’s battling the percs and a lot of demons and I get that. The first one though, I felt like he was a little bit wild, when a rapper starts to threaten, I’ve said this to every rapper in the game, you will never win versus the media,” he added.

DJ Akademiks continued, “When the media drives a narrative, the media gives the tint your career is viewed in, your personality is viewed in. I know a lot of rappers who don’t get certain types of looks or they’re not seen as favorably by the audiences is because what? they are asshole to journalists.”

Last month, Akademiks went on an extensive rant where he claimed that he was ready to testify against Lil Baby if a racketeering case is dropped on his 4PF crew.