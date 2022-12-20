DNA Replaces Candidate for St. John’s City West Constituency

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) announces its replacement candidate for the St. John’s City West constituency – Col. Moraine Knight.

The vacancy arose following the resignation of the previous candidate.

Col. Moraine Knight is a patriot who hails from the Villa community.

He understands the socio-economic challenges facing the residents many of whom fall into the lowest economic bracket.

He is hardworking and ready to serve.

DNA President, Joanne Massiah, stated, “Politics is dynamic and fluid and I am excited and encouraged that young people continue to offer themselves for leadership positions within our organization and our country.

The DNA remains committed to our goal to build a cadre of leaders who are committed to our party’s transformational leadership philosophy.

I am confident that Moraine will excite the constituents to embrace the new kind of politics and the different style of leadership which the DNA brings to the political landscape of Antigua and Barbuda and to persuade them to elect him as their member of Parliament at the upcoming general elections.”

The DNA is committed to delivering our motto, Prosperity for All, through our adherence to the principles of Transformational Leadership

NewsAmericasNow.com