Doja Cat Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Fans Comparing Britney Spears Shave Head To Hers

Doja Cat is calling fans out over comparisons between her shaved head look to that of the one by Britney Spears years ago, which she calls “disrespectful.”

The rapper has debuted several new looks starting with her eyebrows disappearing and later shaving her head and sporting a bald look. For many, the look reminded them of Britney Spears in 2007 when the then erratic singer bald her head in 2007 in what media called a “meltdown.”

For Doja Cat, the rapper previously shared that she hated hair on her body, and that was the reason for removing it, as unconventional as it was. She also shared that she didn’t want anyone fixated on her hair and beauty to dictate what she does with her body.

In an interview with Variety, Doja Cat speaks about the comments and criticisms she has received since going bald in 2021, noting that the comparisons are disrespectful and minimize Britney’s troubles.

“It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life,” Doja began. “Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t compute what’s happening, other than it’s just an awful thing.”

The ‘Planet Her’ artist shared that she decided to cut off her hair as a way to connect more with herself, especially as it relates to beauty standards imposed on her.

“I wasn’t working out and wasn’t really taking care of myself in the way that I wanted to. I was like, ‘I need to do something,’ so I just chopped it all off,” she said. “And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face… it’s the best choice I’ve ever made, and I’ve never felt more beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat’s personality and music are often the cause of much public discourse, particularly as fans and critics argue whether she is a rapper or a pop star. The “Woman” artist shared that she has another album coming, and fans might be surprised as it has “Punk” music.

“I want to explore punk,” she said. “But not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it…I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there.”

In a recent interview with Elle, she did confirm that her 2023 release would be a double album produced by 9th Wonder and Jay Versace.