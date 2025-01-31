World News
Donald Trump’s threat to slap steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico fuels concern
31 January 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- US President Donald Trump says he plans to follow through on his threat to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, spurring fears of a trade war.
- Russia has brushed off a repeated warning from Trump to impose tariffs on the BRICS group of countries if it creates its own currency. Moscow says there is no such plan.
