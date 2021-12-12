Dr. Dre Reveals New Look Of ‘GTA Online: The Contract’ Map Update

Dr. Dre gave fans a glimpse of the upcoming GTA Online: The Contract map update.

The Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto video game franchise is about to get even more gangster with the addition of Dr. Dre. The veteran rapper and producer joined the GTA family after they announced a new online story called The Contract.

The new story, which will be released on December 15, will feature new tasks and new music. The new story will feature Dr. Dre as a music mogul needing some assistance. According to the press release, GTA players will be on a mission to find the celebrated producer’s lost cell phone. Why would that be important? Well, according to the game, it contains unreleased music from Dre, so it needs to be returned to its rightful owner.

According to the press release from the company, the new addition to the online component of GTA is “a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighbourhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between.”

Fans have been waiting quite a while for a new installation of their 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V. That game has a cult following with very enthusiastic fans. The online gameplay mode was created to probably quell the numerous inquiries that the company gets about when the next game, GTA 6, will be out. Rockstar Games previously announced that GTA 6 could be out around 2024.

Just last month, they released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, a remastered mixture of the classics, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and of course, the iconic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Will you be helping Dre out come December 15?