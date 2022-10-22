Drake and 21 Savage Joint Album “Her Loss” Drops In October

Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album is finally seeing the light of day.

The Canadian rapper surprised fans on Saturday with the release of the video for the track “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage and a surprise announcement of a new collaborative album and the release date. From announcing new projects with unique commercials on TV and billboards with cryptic messages to now embedding album details at the end of a music video, the rapper’s creativity for album marketing is unmatched.

On Saturday afternoon, the Grammy-winning rappers dropped the official video for the song. On his YouTube account, Drake released a 2:51 video that had a sneaky announcement for those who watched the video till the end. At the 1:26 mark, the project’s title and the release date were revealed.

“Her Loss. Album by Drake and 21 Savage. October 28,” the graphics on the screen read.

Drake and 21 Savage previously worked on several singles, including tracks “Knife Talk,” “Sneakin’,” “Issa,” and “Mr. Right Now.” This week they popped out together in Atlanta at Morehouse-Spelman’s homecoming concert, where Drake was brought out as a surprise guest.

While on stage, Drake gave 21 Savage his flowers: “Along with OVO, I really live this 4L shit,” Drake said. “By the way, I didn’t get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage,” he added.

Her Loss will be the second album Drake has released in 2022, with him previously dropping ‘Honestly Nevermind’ earlier in 2022, which featured the “Jimmy Cooks” collab. For 21 Savage, this joint project is a huge deal, and Drake has only ever released one joint project ever over the course of his career. In 2015, he released What a Time to Be Alive with Future.

As for 21 Savage, this would be the rapper’s fourth joint project. His most recent joint release was Savage Mode II which was released with Grammy producer Metro Boomin in 2020.

21 Savage and Metro Boomin also released Savage Mode in 2016 and in 2017, he released Without Warning with Offset.

On Twitter, fans reacted to news about the upcoming album, “This album gonna be huge,” one person wrote.

“Drake and Savage are the dynamic duo that never fails to create classics,” another person wrote.

“Drake and Savage are the perfect combo for radio bangers! Never disappointing,” another said.