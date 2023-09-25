Drake Drags Charlamagne As Knockoff Morris Chestnut Over SZA Collab Comment

Drake is not pleased with Charlamagne Tha God constantly taking shots at him, and he has finally offloaded a shocking diss to the show host, whom he called a “goof” and a ‘knock-off Morris Chestnut’ wanna-be.

Charlamagne has made it clear over the years that he’s not a fan of Drake, and his discussions of the rapper are often veiled as constructive criticism. However, it seems that he speaks about Drake more than any other artist despite Drake not giving him a response.

For years, Charlamagne Tha God has tried to discount Drake’s talent and his rise to the top as a credit to his “light skin” in hip hop. He also appeared salty that the rapper was a Canadian artist who took over hip hop, and he’s even made suggestions that Drake’s latest fashion choices are because he might be gay.

In his latest comments, Charlamagne was on the Andrew Schultz podcast, where he seemed to insinuate that Drake’s latest collaboration with SZA, “Slime You Out,” went unnoticed by fans.

“Drake put out a song last Friday and nobody cared,” Charlamagne began. “It came out last Friday and people are just talking about the lyrics yesterday. I’,m in the group chat, and damn Drake put out this record Friday and people getting to the lyrics on a Monday? That’s not Drake-like. He’s gonna be fine regardless but I think that also when you think about the album cover and hear ‘For All My Dogs’ I think we was looking for something a little more harder, a little more aggressive than this slow joint with SZA.”

When the hosts chimed in about Drake bringing about his old style of singing and rapping, he added, “That ain’t no rapping on it unless I didn’t get through the whole song.”

Drake has previously never responded to Charlamagne but did not hold back on Sunday night as he dragged the radio host as washed-up.

“Are you ok Leonard??” Drake wrote on Instagram Stories. “You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type sh*t,” the “Take Care” rapper wrote.

He continued, “Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya f**king goof.”

He also posted a photo of Charlamagne from the side and mocked his looks, writing, “In deep thought about how you the off brand Morris Chestnut.”

He also shared another post where Charlamagne said, “It’s 3 sexual orientations out here”.

In the meantime, the radio host also responded to Drake’s post with some sarcasm that he was helping Drake’s music get attention.

“I wanna tell y’all something but you not gonna believe me because I’m lying- Drake and I plan this out every time he drops an album. he drops a record and I critique it, it brings more attention to the record. I keep telling Drake he doesn’t need me to do that, he’s Drake but for whatever reason he wants me to do it so I oblige,” he said.

Charlamagne also admitted that back in the day, he was “hating” on Drake “for fun,” as he explained his claim that there were three orientations- “gay, straight, and Drake.”