Drake Left Fans On Twitter In Stitches After Showcasing Braided Hair

Welcome to the Braided Papi era.

Drake got Twitter in stitches after debuting his new braided hairstyle just days after leaving Turks & Caicos with short hair. The “Certified Lover Boy” on Friday night (March 11) shared photos of a new hairstyle that social media users are seeing for the first time.

Fans are now left puzzled as to how we got here this fast. Just two days ago, Drake’s curly hair was almost impossible to grasp, and today, the Canadian rapper is rocking six perfectly styled cornrows. The “Jaded” rapper debuted the new look with photos posted to his Instagram story. In it, he donned a black sweatshirt accompanied by a blinged-out necklace with a heart-shaped pendant featuring the title of his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, inscribed inside to compliment the gangster hairdo.

Social media users, instead of yay or naying the new image, are stuck trying to figure out how Drake managed to pull this off. “Ok Drake… So Is It A Lace Or Nah? How Did He Manage To Get Large Size Braids When He Barely Had A Teeny Weeny Afro Just A Few Days Ago? How Sway??” one person questioned on Twitter.

“Drake had short hair two days ago, now this ni**a got braids lmfaoo,” another person laughed, while one pondered, “Is that synthetic weave or human hair that helped fill in the braids on drake’s hair?”

In the meantime, some users are assuming the new look is the OVO boss’ way of debuting another music project.

“You Know Drake is about to release music whenever he’s unlocking a new character or personality. The Braid’s era,” one person said.

The 35-year-old Drake promoted “Certified Lover Boy” last year with a special heart fade in his hair. Before that, the rapper had kept all things hairstyle for himself simple. However, this is not the first time Drake’s image has made headlines. Back in 2019, he was widely rumored to have had some six-pack ab surgery done. The “Hotline Bling” rapper posted a photo of himself shirtless by the water, leaving some hot abs on display that stunned many fans and followers. The rapper had quickly shut down those rumors.

He is yet to respond to the newest questions spiraling on social media about his braids following his recent trip to Turks where he was sporting relatively short hair.