Drake Responds To Critic Charlamagne Tha God Calling New Album Elevator Music

Drake says critics like Charlamagne Tha God don’t know what they talking about.

The Canadian rapper seemingly responded to fans who shared mixed reactions to his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, which the rapper announced on Thursday afternoon would be dropping the same night.

Fans were happy to hear they are getting new music exactly nine months since his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy was released. It might not even be a coincidence that he suddenly released the seventh album as he seemed to have given a hint from the album cover for CLB – the pregnant woman emoji.

In any case, while some fans dissect the master of mystery that Drake is, others were not too pleased with the effort and graded him less than an A for effort.

The album has been trending on Twitter with mixed reviews due to the sonics of the tracks, which has Drake pouring out his heart to house music beats. At least one critic, Charlamagne Tha God, did not hold back as he referred to the music as “elevator music”.

Still, the rapper who is attuned to social media seemingly responded to the criticisms. A video of him speaking about the reactions had been trending.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good. That’s what we do,” said Drake. “We’re waiting for you to catch up. We’re here though. We caught up already. On to the next. My goodness,” he says.

It’s unclear when or who first shared the clip, which did not have the rapper’s face in it, only his voice. The setting in the background also appeared to be a club.

In the meantime, there are speculations that the rapper may also drop more Scary Hours mixtape music. He has not confirmed any of this as he has been busy sharing promotional content on his Instagram page.

In the meantime, Drake is still the most-streamed artist for this year, and that might be something to mention, especially since the reviews for the latest album mirror that of CLB, which is a commercial success, having landed No.1 on the Billboard 200 charts and also got nominated for several awards across the industry.