The content originally appeared on: Grenada Broadcasting Network

This story begs the question did the majority of drivers in Grenada obtain their license by unknowingly cheating?

Driving instructors in the south of the island have refused to participate in any driving exams going forward after they were asked to remove the markings on their vehicle which has assisted students and instructors over the years in the sticks exams with no prior notice.

However, the man who heads the traffic department says that’s immoral