The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

Dwayne Mc Donald, 49 years old Businessman of Mt Pleasant, Carriacou, who was wanted by local police, for questioning in connection with the May 2023 killing of Victor Randy Mc Intosh, a resident of Carriacou, is now in custody of the Royal Grenada Police Force.

Mr. Mc Donald was recently apprehended in Trinidad and Tobago and was deported to Grenada today, 27th January 2024. He is currently assisting police with investigation into the death of Mr. Mc Intosh.