Earthquake recorded near Antigua and Barbuda, other islands

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was recorded in the vicinity of Antigua and Barbuda early this morning.

The UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) said it occurred around 3:42 am local time at a depth of 43.1 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck:

60km NW of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

74km NE of Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis

161km NW of Point-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake LocationDATE AND TIME:

2022-12-12 3:42 am (Local Time)2022-12-12 07:42 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:3.9

LOCATION:Latitude: 17.58NLongitude: 62.12W

Depth: 43.1 km

DISCLAIMER: this event has been reviewed by an analyst.

SOURCE: LOOP News

