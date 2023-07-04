ECLAC Will Present Special Report on the Opportunities and Challenges that Lithium Poses for Latin America and the Caribbean

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will present on Thursday, July 6 a new special report entitled Lithium extraction and industrialization: Opportunities and challenges for Latin America and the Caribbean, in which it examines the role of the region’s lithium-producing countries (mainly Argentina, Bolivia and Chile) in the global value chain of lithium-ion batteries (the main use of lithium currently), as well as the governance, regulatory and fiscal regimes that determine how the exploitation of that mineral functions in the “lithium triangle” countries.