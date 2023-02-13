Education Ministry employee with asthma rushed for medical attention Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Staff of the Ministry of Education, Technical and Vocational Training are refusing to go back into the buildings at the Constitution Road location for fear of falling ill.

The staff members have been off the job from 9am, today, Monday, February 13, 2023.

she can’t breathe and her voice is gone

Speaking under anonymity, one employee told Loop News, “We are withholding our labour because we do not feel safe.”

She said that the straw that has broken the camel’s back today is, “all over the building has mold”.

Fearing for their health, she said that they had to watch one of their own work colleagues be rushed for medical care. “An asthmatic staff member had to go off for medical care because she can’t breathe and her voice is gone.”

She said for many “it’s just too much”.

According to the employee, they have been complaining about the environmental hazard and health challenge for some time to no avail.

