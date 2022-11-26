Elderly warned not to be predictable with their money habits Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Crime Prevention Officer Inspector Stephen Griffith wants to keep Bajans on their toes in order to protect them from the lurking threats of theft and robbery.

To this end, he called on elderly persons not to be predictable with their money and he urged trustworthy family members and family friends to step up and render honest service where possible.

be careful about persons approaching them

Speaking to Loop News, he said that some people are preying on the senior citizens with endearments such as “Auntie”, “Grans”, “Granny” and “Mums” to lure them in.

“Elderly people should always be cautious of persons trying to be too friendly with them, cautious about their money, cautious about predictable cash-handling procedures, and also keeping too much money at home, or walking with too much money on the streets…

“What they need to do is be careful about persons approaching them. Be careful about trying to give out small gifts to persons begging them for money.” For example, he said do not take out your whole purse or wallet or envelope looking for $2 to give “a beggar”.

Furthermore, he stressed that these elderly people need only take the money they need from the ATM or bank as well.

He said that in Crime Prevention they say, “Do not travel with things you would prefer not to lose.”

And to further protect the seniors, he beseeched, “I would want family members wherever practical to assist these persons.” He said it is worrisome when people can predict the elderly’s moves by knowing when pension checks are being issued and their dates for collection are like clockwork. It puts many seniors in a very precarious and dangerous position, not just monthly, but twice monthly.

Do not allow these persons to lure them into any corner or any secluded place to transfer money

With regard to a concerning trend being observed as it pertains to persons purchasing items online for collection as well, Inspector Griffith wants to give a word of advice to customers to be more cautious too.

He said that persons are giving instructions to dark places and secluded places for collection to take advantage of unsuspecting buyers. He encouraged daytime collections in well-lit and public places especially as we go into the Holiday season. Where possible he recommended that the buyers dictate the collection as well.

He told Loop, “Do not allow these persons to lure them into any corner or any secluded place to transfer money to them or to give them gifts like money they ask for. They must be alert at all times.”

