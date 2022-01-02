EU flag removed from Arc de Triomphe after causing stir

The content originally appeared on: CNN

ParisA large European Union flag attached to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Friday to mark the start of France‘s six-month presidency of the bloc was removed on Sunday after it drew outrage from far-right and right-wing leaders.

Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, who on Friday had said the flag would remain for “several days,” said it had been taken down as planned.

“It was scheduled that the flag was to be taken down this Sunday, we hadn’t established an exact time,” Beaune told France Inter radio.

He dismissed the idea that the government had given in after far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Saturday said she would appeal to France’s Council of State to remove the EU flag.

“The government has been forced to remove the EU flag from the Arc de Triomphe, a beautiful patriotic victory at the start of 2022,” Le Pen said on Sunday.

