Evangelical Alliance calls on members to pray and fast before elections

The Antigua & Barbuda Evangelical Alliance is calling on the Christian Community to be in much prayers leading up to the General Elections on January 2023.

As a initiative, the executive will meet in prayer and fasting on Wednesday11th January 2023 and will be asking its membership of 63 Churches to be in prayer and fasting on Sunday, 15th March 2023.

Prayer still works and Jehovah God is still Sovereign over all.

Thanks to your attention to this matter.

Bishop Dr. Rolston S.M. Jeffrey

President

