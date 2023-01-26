Ex-MP Ian Hayles says he welcomes criminal investigations Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Former Member of Parliament Ian Hayles, his wife Sharlotte Hayle and Pauline Grey say they welcome any investigation into their activities and are confident nothing illegal would be unearthed.

Speaking through their attorney King Counsel Peter Champagnie, the Hayles described as vintage the recently released Integrity Commissioner’s Report calling for the criminal probe.

A release from Champagnie’s office confirmed that the report referred the Hayles and Grey for criminal investigations.

“Our clients wish to indicate that neither of them individually nor collectively, participated in any criminal conduct that would warrant any form of investigation into the matters reported by the Integrity Commission.

“Nevertheless, our clients welcome any belated scrutiny by the police. If ever the occasion presents itself, our clients will be happy to oblige in rendering any assistance to them,” the release said.

Through the release, Champagnie said it “is most unfortunate that the Integrity Commission’s Report, having made certain favourable and conclusive findings in respect of our clients, have made the recommendations in the way that they have”.

He said specific reference of forgery in respect of a document is perplexing, given that the said document was neither prepared by nor emanated from any offices associated with his clients.

The attorney is concerned about some of the information released to the public and noted that his clients will take action against those who would tarnish their reputation.

He added: “It is important to note that this matter and any public comments which are unfounded and not routed in facts, will be acted upon. Our clients, Mr Ian Hayles, Mrs Sharlotte Hayles and Ms Pauline Grey, enjoy sterling reputations and cannot afford for there to be any damage there based on wild and unfounded accusations.”

