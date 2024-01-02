Exciting Quarterfinal Matchups In GFA National Under 15 Tournament

ST. GEORGE, Grenada – The quarterfinals of the hotly anticipated Sandals GFA National Under 15 tournament will take place this Saturday, January 6th, promising exciting matchups between Grenada’s top youth football clubs. The games will be held at two venues – Victoria Park and Cuthbert Peters Park.

At Victoria Park, SAFL and Sab Spartans will face off at 1:00 PM in what is sure to be a thrilling contest between two talented squads. This will be followed by an eagerly awaited clash between Hard Rock and GBSS FC at 3:00 PM, with both teams hungry to advance to the semifinals.

Over at Cuthbert Peters Park, St. John’s Sports will take on Paradise FC International at 1:00 PM, while Eagles Superstrikers and RGPF will battle it out at 3:00 PM. With championship dreams on the line, fans can expect fierce competition and top-notch performances from Grenada’s rising football stars.

“We’re extremely excited for these quarterfinal matchups featuring some of the best under 15 teams in the country,” said tournament director Jelani Glean. “The level of talent and competition on display will be incredible, and fans are sure to be on the edge of their seats.

The semifinals will take place on January 13th at Queen’s Park, while the tournament final is scheduled for January 20th at Morne Rouge. With national pride and a championship title up for grabs, the stage is set for what promises to be an unforgettable tournament.