Exciting semifinals matchup in Sandals GFA National Under 15 Tournament

ST. GEORGE, Grenada – The semifinal matchups are now set following an exciting weekend of football in the Sandals Grenada Football Association (GFA) National Under 15 Tournament. In a thrilling showdown at Victoria Park, SAFL edged out Sab Spartans 2-1 to advance. The second matchup saw Hard Rock and GBSS FC battle to a 1-1 draw after regulation, with GBSS FC prevailing 4-2 on penalty kicks to move on.

Over at Cuthbert Peters Park, St. John’s Sports shut out Paradise FC International 3-0, while Eagles Superstrikers and RGPF Saint Forces played to a draw before Eagles won 6-5 on penalties. The semifinals are sure to feature more edge-of-your-seat action when they kick off on Saturday at Morne Rouge.

“This tournament has showcased some of the best young talent in the country,” said GFA President Marlon Glean. “We’re excited to see these future stars compete for a place in the final.”

The first semifinal will see SAFL take on GBSS FC at 1:00 PM. The second matchup puts St. John’s Sports against Eagles Superstrikers at 3:00 PM. With a spot in the championship on the line, fans can expect a high level of competition from these young athletes.

Don’t miss the thrills and skills on display when the national U15 semifinals kick off this Saturday. Grenada’s football future will be decided on the pitch.