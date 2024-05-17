EXTENDED VACANCY NOTICE – Community Tourism Project Officer

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for engagement as a Community TourismProject Officer within the Ministry of Tourism.

The Terms of Reference for the position are attached.

REMUNERATION PACKAGE

The Project Officer shall be paid a travel allowance and salary commensurate with his/her qualifications.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Application and Curriculum Vitae, along with two written references and certified copies of documents pertaining to qualifications, should be addressed to:

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Tourism, Creative Economy & Culture

4th Floor Ministerial Complex

Eric Matthew GairyBotanical Gardens

Tanteen

ST GEORGE’S

Applications may be submitted via email to [email protected]. Extended Application deadlineis 31st May 2024.

Only the candidates with the best qualifications and experience will be shortlisted for interview.

Terms of Reference for Community Tourism Project Officer

Summary

The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Economy, and Culture is seeking to recruit a Community Tourism Project Officer to coordinate the implementation of the Community Tourism Grant Funding Project. The Community Tourism Project Officer will work with the Ministry of Tourism to coordinate the effective and timely implementation and delivery of the grant outputs and outcomes for the funded projects.

Background

The Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT and Creative Economy made a commitment during the presentation of the 2023 Budget to improve on the competitiveness of the tourism sector through investments in community tourism initiatives.

The overall objective is to support economic diversification in rural communities by creating alternative but sustainable economic activities in the tourism and related sectors. Considering this, the Ministry will be implementing the Community Tourism Initiative, which has a budgetary allocation of $1M. This is to provide grant funding to support the development and enhancement of community tourism initiatives throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Responsibilities

The Community Tourism Project Officer’s main responsibility will be to coordinate and supervise the implementation of the funded projects, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism Team. Other responsibilities include.

Provide coordination between the grantee and the Ministry.Visit project sites to ensure proper implementation of the projects.Develop a database of all funded community tourism projects. Track the progress of each activity, including spend/budget and adjust as necessary to ensure successful completion of each project.Monitor and ensure that the targets are met on time, and that all activities of the grantees are carried out in accordance with the Grant AgreementProvide ongoing updates as required regarding project implementation.Provide monthly progress reports on the status of project implementation and challenges.Perform any other related duties as assigned by the Senior Technical Officer, which facilitates the effective execution of duties and functioning of the post.

Expected Deliverables

Provide detailed weekly work schedule.Monthly progress report on project implementation, challenges and strategies to address the challenges (where necessary).Create and maintain an up-to-date, easily accessible database of all project activities.Project completion report

Duration

The Project Officer will be required over a 12-month period in the first instance to undertake the responsibilities outlined in the Terms of Reference.

Qualification/ Skills Required

A Bachelor’s degree in Tourism, Business Management or related discipline and three years of related experience.Sound knowledge of Sustainable Tourism and the Tourism IndustryKnowledge of Community Tourism DevelopmentKnowledge of Project Management and ImplementationKnowledge of Financial ManagementKnowledge of Building and ConstructionUnderstanding of Public Service OperationsStrong ability to multitask and work with tight deadlines.Effective Oral and Written Communication SkillsStrong Interpersonal and Teamwork Skills – Demonstrating the ability to interface with persons of different backgrounds and educational levels.Adept in the use of email software/ applications, Microsoft SuiteMust have a valid driver’s license and access to a registered vehicle.

Reporting

The Project Officer will report directly to the Senior Technical Officer.