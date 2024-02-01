EXTENSION OF TAX DEADLINES

The Ministry of Finance, Inland Revenue Division extend our sincere appreciation for your collaboration and understanding as we undergo the significant process of upgrading our tax system to the G-Tax system. Transitions of this nature inevitably bring challenges, and your patience has been invaluable to us during this period.

Recognising the difficulties experienced by some taxpayers amid this transition, the Division is pleased to announce the extension of the following tax deadlines:

Corporate Income Tax Installment (CIT):The deadline is extended from January 31, 2024, to February 9, 2024.Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE): The deadline is extended from February 8, 2024, to February 16, 2024.

Our dedicated team is actively addressing the issues encountered by taxpayers, and we assure you that every effort is being made to swiftly resolve these challenges.

Your patience and cooperation during this transition are genuinely appreciated. We want to reiterate our commitment to delivering an enhanced tax system and an improved customer service experience. Your feedback is of immense value to us, and we encourage you to share any concerns or suggestions you may have via e-mail at [email protected].

We thank you once again for your understanding and cooperation during this transformative period.