Fans think World Cup title will prove Messi is the greatest

Patrons of CookKin Vibez in Woodbrook celebrate Argentina’s victory over Croatia during the FIFA World Cup semi-final match on Tuesday. Andre Boodram, second from left, and Jeremie Palmer, second from right standing, were among those who were happy with the result. Photo by Roger Jacob

ARGENTINA fans in Trinidad and Tobago are anticipating a FIFA World Cup title and want to see star player and captain Lionel Messi prove that he is the greatest of all time (GOAT).

The World Cup trophy has eluded the South Americans for 36 years, having last won the title in 1986 in Mexico.

Argentina are one win away from winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after defeating Croatia 3-0 in semi-final one on Tuesday. Argentina will play the winners of the second semi-final between France and Morocco on Wednesday. The final is set for Sunday.

At Cookin Vbyz in Woodbrook, friends Jeremie Palmer and Andre Boodram dressed in their Argentina t-shirts were ecstatic with Tuesday’s result.

Palmer said, “We could say we win it already. I am sure we could say we win it already.”

He thinks history will repeat itself as Spain won the World Cup in 2010 after losing their first match like Argentina did. Argentina were stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup.

Patrons of Brooklyn Bar are glued to the TV during the FIFA World Cup semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia on Tuesday. Photo by Roger Jacob

“I am that confident only because at the 2010 World Cup Spain would have lost their first match and went on to win the World Cup…we have the greatest player (in Messi). We have reached further than the second greatest player being (Portugal’s Cristiano) Ronaldo, so why we would not do it.”

On Tuesday, Messi scored a penalty and was the provider for the third goal after dribbling from almost half-line before passing the ball to Julian Alvarez who finished.

Palmer believes Messi should still be considered the GOAT even if Argentina fall short on Sunday, but a victory will certainly prove the doubters wrong.

“It is confirmed already, but just for the Ronaldo fans and the anti-Messi persons he would win to prove it to them because he won the last Copa America title that he did not win (previously). It is just to win a (World Cup) title again and that’s it…I will go his retirement party and we good.” Messi, 35, may not play in another World Cup.

Palmer describing how Messi created the third goal, said, “Form is temporary, class is permanent.”

Boodram was elated with the result. He said, “(I feel) real good. Hopefully they go all the way this time.”

Boodram wants Messi to end his World Cup career on a high. “Of course (he will be considered the GOAT if he wins it). I think that is the only thing that he is missing now so once he get it, it will end all arguments.”

Asked who he wants Argentina to face in the final, Boodram said, “That is a tough one, but whoever they face I am sure they will make it.”

