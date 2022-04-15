FBI says North Korean hackers stole more than $600 million in cryptocurrency in single hack

(CNN)The FBI on Thursday blamed hackers associated with the North Korean government for stealing more than $600 million in cryptocurrency last month from a video gaming company — the latest in a string of audacious cyber heists tied to Pyongyang.

The US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned Lazarus Group, a wide swath of hackers believed to work on behalf of the North Korean government. Treasury sanctioned the specific “wallet,” or cryptocurrency address, that was used to cash out on the Axie Infinity hack.

North Korea last month fired what is believed to be its first intercontinental ballistic missile in more than four years.

Lazarus Group has stolen an estimated $1.75 billion worth of cryptocurrency in recent years, according to Chainalysis , a firm that tracks digital currency transactions.

“A hack of a cryptocurrency business, unlike a retailer, for example, is essentially bank robbery at the speed of the internet and funds North Korea’s destabilizing activity and weapons proliferation,” said Ari Redbord, head of legal affairs at TRM Labs, a firm that investigates financial crime. “As long as they are successful and profitable, they will not stop.”

Researchers at Google last month disclosed two different alleged North Korean hacking campaigns targeting US media and IT organizations, and cryptocurrency and financial technology sectors.

Google has a policy of notifying users who are targeted by state-sponsored hackers.

Shane Huntley, who leads Google’s Threat Analysis Group, said that if a Google user has “any link to being involved in Bitcoin or cryptocurrency ” and they get a warning about state-backed hacking from Google, it almost always ends up being North Korean activity.

“It seems to be an ongoing strategy for them to supplement and make money through this activity,” Huntley told CNN.