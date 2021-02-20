Female employee robs Hills & Valley Pharmacy

admin 17 hours ago

Nearly $200,000.00 Missing A St. Patrick woman was charged by police in connection with the theft of nearly EC$200, 000.00 from Hills & Valley Pharmacy. Police have identified the individual as Dorriar Benjamin from the small village of Hermitage in St. Patrick East. An official police report said that Benjamin…
GUT rejects latest offer from NNP regime

Sat Feb 20 , 2021
The Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) has rejected a proposal put forward by government on Friday to pay the outstanding 4% salary increase due to teachers “on or before December 31, 2021”. According to GUT President Marvin Andall, the offer was rejected during a meeting held with the Labour Commissioner,…

Next Post

