Female employee robs Hills & Valley Pharmacy

Nearly $200,000.00 Missing A St. Patrick woman was charged by police in connection with the theft of nearly EC$200, 000.00 from Hills & Valley Pharmacy. Police have identified the individual as Dorriar Benjamin from the small village of Hermitage in St. Patrick East. An official police report said that Benjamin…
GUT rejects latest offer from NNP regime
Sat Feb 20 , 2021
