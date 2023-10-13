FIRE AT ST. ANDREW’S ANGLICAN PRIMARY SCHOOL

On the evening of October 13th, 2023, a fire partially destroyed the St. Andrew’s Anglican School, which was temporarily located in Progress Park, St. Andrew.

Reports from the Royal Grenada Police Force indicate that the fire departments acted swiftly to successfully extinguish the fire, and we extend our gratitude to all those involved.

This devastating incident will cause a significant interruption to the academic process and will have adverse effects on the management, staff, teachers, parents and students at the Anglican school.

We understand the importance of education and the impact this disruption can have on the academic progress of our students. Therefore, after consulting with the Royal Grenada Police Force Fire Department, Minister of Education, Sen. Honourable David Andrew and other cabinet ministers, the decision was taken to immediately relocate students and teachers to ensure that their academic term can continue without further disruption.

The acting prime minister, Honourable Joseph Andall would like to assure the public and those directly affected that plans for relocation are currently underway and will ensure that the process is as quick and smooth as possible.

The Royal Grenada Police force is in the process of conducting a full investigation to determine the cause of this unfortunate incident. It is crucial that we understand the cause of such loss and disruption to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The government also recognizes the importance of mental health during this challenging time. Counselling sessions will be made available to assist those affected in coping with the loss and trauma caused by the fire. The emotional well-being of the management, staff, teachers, students, and parents is of paramount importance, and we are committed to providing the necessary support.

We are cognizant of the challenges that lie ahead; thus, the Government of Grenada is committed to supporting the affected individuals and providing a conducive learning environment for our students.

We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this unfortunate incident. We will work tirelessly to ensure that the St. Andrew’s Anglican School community can recover and continue their educational journey.